La ruta de los Haras
🐎 ABRIL 2021 🐎
Los cupos son limitados siguiendo protocolos de COVID-19.
El tour incluye comidas (desayuno + almuerzo) 🍽 y traslados 🚐.
📌 SABADO 10 (Día Completo)
ITINERARIO
– CABALLERIZAS HIPODROMO DE PALERMO
– HARAS VACACION
– HARAS LEYENDA
– HARAS LA PASION
PRECIO:
– $20,000 (Salida / Llegada CABA)
– $15,000 (Pickup en Capitán Sarmiento)
📣 20% de descuento para residentes de Capitán Sarmiento y San Antonio de Areco.
El tour inicia en las caballerizas del @hipodromopalermo y continua rumbo a S. A. de Areco y C. Sarmiento con pickup y drop-off para regresar al Hipódromo de Palermo al finalizar el recorrido.
COMO RESERVAR TU LUGAR:
📍 Completar el formulario en la BIO
💻 rutadelosharas@gmail.com
📲 [+54911] 5870-1959
NOS VEMOS PRONTO!
🌡 Se tomará la temperatura antes de partir al tour. En caso de presentar algún síntoma relacionado con COVID-19 no se permitirá la asistencia y el crédito quedará a favor para una próxima fecha.
😷 El uso de barbijo es obligatorio durante todo el recorrido.
🐎 APRIL 2021 TOURS 🐎
There is a limited capacity following COVID-19 protocols.
The tour includes meals (lunch + breakfast) 🍽 and transportation 🚐.
📌 SAT. 10th (Full Day)
ITINERARY
– PALERMO RACECOURSE STABLES AND TRAINING CENTER
– VACACION STUD FARM
– LA LEYENDA STUD FARM
– LA PASION STUD FARM
PRICE:
– $20,000 ARS (From / To Buenos Aires City)
– $15,000 ARS (Pickup @ Capitán Sarmiento)
📣 20% discount for Capitán Sarmiento and San Antonio de Areco residents.
The tour begins at @hipodromopalermo stables area and continues towards S. A. de Areco and C. Sarmiento for pickup and drop-off, heading back to BA to end the tour.
HOW TO BOOK:
📍 Complete the form linked on BIO
💻 rutadelosharas@gmail.com
📲 [+54911] 5870-1959
SEE YOU SOON!
🌡 We will be checking each passenger’s temperature prior to departure. In case of COVID-19 related symptoms the passenger will not be allowed to join the tour and shall receive full credit for a future date.
😷 Facemasks are mandatory during the entire tour.
