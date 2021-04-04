La ruta de los Haras

🐎 ABRIL 2021 🐎

Los cupos son limitados siguiendo protocolos de COVID-19.

El tour incluye comidas (desayuno + almuerzo) 🍽 y traslados 🚐.

📌 SABADO 10 (Día Completo)

ITINERARIO

– CABALLERIZAS HIPODROMO DE PALERMO

– HARAS VACACION

– HARAS LEYENDA

– HARAS LA PASION

PRECIO:

– $20,000 (Salida / Llegada CABA)

– $15,000 (Pickup en Capitán Sarmiento)

📣 20% de descuento para residentes de Capitán Sarmiento y San Antonio de Areco.

El tour inicia en las caballerizas del @hipodromopalermo y continua rumbo a S. A. de Areco y C. Sarmiento con pickup y drop-off para regresar al Hipódromo de Palermo al finalizar el recorrido.

COMO RESERVAR TU LUGAR:

📍 Completar el formulario en la BIO

💻 rutadelosharas@gmail.com

📲 [+54911] 5870-1959

NOS VEMOS PRONTO!

🌡 Se tomará la temperatura antes de partir al tour. En caso de presentar algún síntoma relacionado con COVID-19 no se permitirá la asistencia y el crédito quedará a favor para una próxima fecha.

😷 El uso de barbijo es obligatorio durante todo el recorrido.

🏆🐎🏆🐎🏆🐎🏆🐎🏆🐎🏆🐎

🐎 APRIL 2021 TOURS 🐎

There is a limited capacity following COVID-19 protocols.

The tour includes meals (lunch + breakfast) 🍽 and transportation 🚐.

📌 SAT. 10th (Full Day)

ITINERARY

– PALERMO RACECOURSE STABLES AND TRAINING CENTER

– VACACION STUD FARM

– LA LEYENDA STUD FARM

– LA PASION STUD FARM

PRICE:

– $20,000 ARS (From / To Buenos Aires City)

– $15,000 ARS (Pickup @ Capitán Sarmiento)

📣 20% discount for Capitán Sarmiento and San Antonio de Areco residents.

The tour begins at @hipodromopalermo stables area and continues towards S. A. de Areco and C. Sarmiento for pickup and drop-off, heading back to BA to end the tour.

HOW TO BOOK:

📍 Complete the form linked on BIO

💻 rutadelosharas@gmail.com

📲 [+54911] 5870-1959

SEE YOU SOON!

🌡 We will be checking each passenger’s temperature prior to departure. In case of COVID-19 related symptoms the passenger will not be allowed to join the tour and shall receive full credit for a future date.

😷 Facemasks are mandatory during the entire tour.

@hipodrompalermo

@turismohipodromo

@turismo_capitansarmiento

@turismoareco